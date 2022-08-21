Daughter of ‘Putin’s Brain’ Allegedly Killed in Car Explosion

Darya Dugin, 29-year-old daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin who is also referred to as ‘Putin’s Brain’, was reportedly killed in a car explosion in Moscow on Saturday night.

According to the Russian media, Darya and Aleksandr were supposed to travel back on Saturday from an event on the same car. However, former next made a last-minute change and travelled back from a separate car.

So far, it is not ascertained whether Aleksandr was the target of the attack or not.

Aleksandr Dugin, also referred to as ‘Putin's brain’ despite having no official position within the Kremlin, has been the man behind Russian military operations in Ukraine and Crimea. His journalistic daughter Darya also backed Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Unverified videos of the explosion that killed Darya Dugin have appeared on Telegram, showing Aleksandr staring in disbelief at the burning remains of his daughter's car.

Darya’s death and the car explosion, however, are yet to be officially confirmed by Russian authorities.

The assertion that Aleksandr might have been the target of the explosion that he "unknowingly" escaped is bolstered by the fact after he suddenly changed his car.

According to reports, the father-daughter duo were invited as special guests to the Tradition family event at the Zakharovo estate and had intended to leave together.

While his daughter was travelling in her Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Aleksandr switched to a separate car, only to be blown into pieces later.