Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs. 1.5 Crores Seized, 2 Held

In a major crackdown on drugs, two persons, one of whom is a Myanmar national have been arrested and heroin worth over Rs. 1.5 crore have been seized from their possession.

The duo was arrested during search operations conducted at two different locations in Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the patrolling party at the Zokhawthar police station in Champhai district on the Indo-Myanmar border had seized 314 grams of heroin on the outskirts of Melbuk village on Tuesday night.

The contraband was concealed in 23 soap cases, the police said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

Also Read: Arunachal: Eight Drug Peddlers Arrested from Changlang District