Mizoram Govt Bans Firecrackers During Christmas, New Year

In a fresh directive, the Mizoram Government has banned the use of firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns during the upcoming festive season.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C Lalruaia said that the orders banning the sale, bursting and use of firecrackers, sky lanterns, toy guns with bullets and other pyrotechnic materials were issued by Deputy Commissioners last month.

Firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials were banned during Diwali, he said.

“During the coming festive season that is Christmas and New Year too, strict vigilance will be maintained to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold and used,” Lalruaia said at a news conference in Aizawl on Thursday.

Notably, Mizoram is preparing for a grand celebration of Christmas and New Year after two years of low key-celebrations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Regular checks would be conducted at marketplaces in Aizawl to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold. Shop owners have also been asked not to sell fire crackers.