City police on Friday apprehended two most wanted liquor smugglers from Hatigaon area.

According to information, the duo has been identified as Sunil Kumar and Darji Phunato.

While Kumar hails from Uttar Pradesh, Darji on the other hand is a resident of Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned that both the accused are in the most wanted list of Bihar police for various smuggling related crimes.