Mizoram: Heroin Worth Rs 34.18 Crores Seized, 1 Held

In a successful operation against the war on drugs, the Mizoram Police seized 500 soap cases of heroin, weighing 6.836 kgs on Friday.

One person has been arrested in connection to this.

The seized heroin is worth Rs 34.18 crores in the international market.

Acting on a specific inputs, the police intercepted a vehicle (taxi). The vehicle was driven by Lalawmpuia.

The Mizoram Police said that this is the biggest catch of heroin in the history of the state.

The police said, “The vehicle driver has been arrested and also a case has been registered at the Champhai police station, further investigation is on".