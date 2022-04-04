Mizoram: Large Heroin Consignment Intercepted, 3 Held

Three people including a woman were arrested on Sunday for possession of heroin worth 5.95 lakh in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district.

Informing about the narcotics bust, an official of the excise and narcotics department today said that the operation was conducted based on a tip off.

Excise and narcotics department officials and volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) launched a joint operation in which a vehicle was intercepted between Pukpui and Zotlang villages in the Lunglei district, he said.