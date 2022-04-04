Mizoram: Large Heroin Consignment Intercepted, 3 Held

Three people including a woman were arrested on Sunday for possession of heroin worth 5.95 lakh in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district.
Informing about the narcotics bust, an official of the excise and narcotics department today said that the operation was conducted based on a tip off.
Excise and narcotics department officials and volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) launched a joint operation in which a vehicle was intercepted between Pukpui and Zotlang villages in the Lunglei district, he said.
Heroin weighing 234.940 grams, worth approximately Rs 5.95 lakh in the international markets, was recovered from the vehicle.
In addition, three peddlers were arrested. They have been identified as Vanlaldiki (29), a resident of Bawngkawn Brigade Veng in Aizawl, and Nathanaela (51) and Lalramenga (28), both belonging from Champhai district.
The vehicle that was seized was a taxi that the three used for transporting their consignments, the department officials informed.
The official added that the three were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.