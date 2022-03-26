Mizoram Police Seize Meth Pills In Major Drug Bust

In a major drug bust, approximately 50,000 methamphetamine pills were seized by Mizoram police on Friday along the Mizoram – Tripura border.

Mizoram police conducted an operation at the Kanhmun village along the state borders based on information received.

Police informed that the illicit substances were being transported in a truck having Tripura registration numbers.

The seized pills are believed to be worth around Rs 1.5 crores in the international markets.