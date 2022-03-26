Mizoram Police Seize Meth Pills In Major Drug Bust

In a major drug bust, approximately 50,000 methamphetamine pills were seized by Mizoram police on Friday along the Mizoram – Tripura border.
Mizoram police conducted an operation at the Kanhmun village along the state borders based on information received.
Police informed that the illicit substances were being transported in a truck having Tripura registration numbers.
The seized pills are believed to be worth around Rs 1.5 crores in the international markets.
In a tweet, Mizoram police wrote, "Kudos to Mamit Police for yet another major success in the #WarOnDrugs. Zawlnuam Police Outpost and Kanhmun Police Checkgate party yesterday seized approx.50000 pills of suspected methamphetamine valued ₹.1.5 Crores at international rate from one vehicle (Eicher) No.TR01AD-1869."
The seizure was made near the police check post at Kanhmun village. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.
Notably, methamphetamine work as a stimulant and is widely abused as a drug around the world.
Doses of 200 mg and above can be fatal for users.