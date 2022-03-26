National

Mizoram Police Seize Meth Pills In Major Drug Bust

Mizoram police conducted an operation at the Kanhmun village along the state borders based on information received.
Mizoram police seize meth pills in a major drug bust | Image: Twitter/ Mizoram Police
In a major drug bust, approximately 50,000 methamphetamine pills were seized by Mizoram police on Friday along the Mizoram – Tripura border.

Police informed that the illicit substances were being transported in a truck having Tripura registration numbers.

The seized pills are believed to be worth around Rs 1.5 crores in the international markets.

The seized drugs | Image: Twitter/ Mizoram Police

In a tweet, Mizoram police wrote, "Kudos to Mamit Police for yet another major success in the #WarOnDrugs. Zawlnuam Police Outpost and Kanhmun Police Checkgate party yesterday seized approx.50000 pills of suspected methamphetamine valued ₹.1.5 Crores at international rate from one vehicle (Eicher) No.TR01AD-1869."

The seizure was made near the police check post at Kanhmun village. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Notably, methamphetamine work as a stimulant and is widely abused as a drug around the world.

Doses of 200 mg and above can be fatal for users.

