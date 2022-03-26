Assam CM Sarma Announces 20K Govt Jobs

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday rolled out government jobs for more than 20,000 people in the state.



Eligible candidates for the positions will be able to submit applications from April 11 to May 30, 2022, reported ANI.

CM Sarma wrote in a tweet, “In a record of sorts, and in pursuance of our commitment of one lakh employment, I am glad to inform that Government of Assam has issued advertisements for recruitment to another 26,441 Class III and IV posts today itself. Applications can be submitted from April 11 till May 30, 2022.”