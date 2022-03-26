Assam CM Sarma Announces 20K Govt Jobs

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday rolled out government jobs for more than 20,000 people in the state.
Eligible candidates for the positions will be able to submit applications from April 11 to May 30, 2022, reported ANI.
CM Sarma wrote in a tweet, “In a record of sorts, and in pursuance of our commitment of one lakh employment, I am glad to inform that Government of Assam has issued advertisements for recruitment to another 26,441 Class III and IV posts today itself. Applications can be submitted from April 11 till May 30, 2022.”
The Assam CM had said on Tuesday that his government was firm in its promise of providing one lakh government jobs to the people of the state. He informed that a meeting was also held on this regard with the Recruitment Commission.
"We are steadfast in achieving our goal to provide 1 lakh govt jobs. Held a meeting with Recruitment Commission of Gr III & IV posts and finalised details regarding notification of vacancies, conducting exams, etc. in order to ensure seamless recruitment in a time-bound manner," he had written in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the state assembly session held on Tuesday saw opposition members get into a verbal duel with members of the ruling party over its promise of providing one lakh government jobs.