Mizoram: People Celebrate Palm Sunday After 2 Year Gap

After two years of subdued and closed-door celebrations due to the Covid-19 restricts, the people of Mizoram celebrated Palm Sunday by taking out procession in the streets early today morning.
To commemorate the occasion of the entry of Christ into Jerusalem on the last Sunday before his crucifixion, the chant of ‘Hosanna’ was heard around cities and towns.
Special church services and prayer services were held across the state with even the elderly joining the processions.
According to reports, there were very few vehicles on the streets of Aizawl with devotees engaging in Sunday mass to sing hymns and offer prayers.
Known as ‘Tumkau Ni’ locally, Palm Sunday was not celebrated in the state in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while in 2021, worship services took place but children were not allowed to take out processions owing to restrictions.
Notably, chanting of Hosanna and taking out processions by children carrying palm leaves are in integral part of Palm Sunday celebrations in the state.