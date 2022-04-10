Mizoram: People Celebrate Palm Sunday After 2 Year Gap

After two years of subdued and closed-door celebrations due to the Covid-19 restricts, the people of Mizoram celebrated Palm Sunday by taking out procession in the streets early today morning.

To commemorate the occasion of the entry of Christ into Jerusalem on the last Sunday before his crucifixion, the chant of ‘Hosanna’ was heard around cities and towns.

Special church services and prayer services were held across the state with even the elderly joining the processions.