Tripura: Assam Police Arrest 3 Suspected JMB Linkmen

Three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) linkmen were arrested by Assam police from Tripura in connection with a case registered with the Jogighopa police station in Assam’s Bongaigaon on Sunday.

An Assam police team reached Sonamura in the Sepahijala district of Tripura to recapture the three, who were reportedly out on conditional bail.

The trio has been identified as Abul Kashem aged 33, Hamid Ali aged 38, and Imran Hossein aged 24. They are all residents of Khadya Khala village under Jatrapur police station.