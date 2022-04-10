Tripura: Assam Police Arrest 3 Suspected JMB Linkmen

Three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) linkmen were arrested by Assam police from Tripura in connection with a case registered with the Jogighopa police station in Assam’s Bongaigaon on Sunday.
An Assam police team reached Sonamura in the Sepahijala district of Tripura to recapture the three, who were reportedly out on conditional bail.
The trio has been identified as Abul Kashem aged 33, Hamid Ali aged 38, and Imran Hossein aged 24. They are all residents of Khadya Khala village under Jatrapur police station.
They had been arrested earlier based on information received from central intelligence agencies. The trio was suspected to have links to Bangladeshi terror outfit JMB but was later granted conditional bail by Sepahijala district court.
They were brought before the court where they pleaded for transit remand; however, the court sent them to judicial custody till April 16.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sonamura Banoj Biplab Das said, “They have been once again arrested in connection with a case registered in Assam. They had been produced before the Court with remand prayer but the Court sent them to Jail Custody till April 16.”