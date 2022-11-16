Mizoram Quarry Mishap: 11 Bodies Recovered So Far

Three more bodies were recovered from the debris on Tuesday of the stone quarry which collapsed at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, informed Additional Deputy Commissioner Saizikpuii.

So far, 11 bodies have been recovered and one person is still missing, the Additional Deputy Commissioner added.

The teams of BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police and district administration are engaged in a search operation to retrieve the body of the remaining person.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the bodies of eight migrant labourers were recovered.

The stone quarry collapse incident is reported to have taken place at around 2.40 pm on Monday. A massive earth slide happened after quarry collapsed at a stone quarry at Maudarh in Hnahthial district, approximately 35 km from Lunglei.

A team of Border Security Force (BSF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state police has been conducting rescue operations at the incident site to trace the bodies.

(with inputs from ANI)