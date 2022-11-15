Guwahati: Cops Arrest Smuggler, Seize Drugs From Possession

Police in Guwahati’s Jalukbari on Tuesday arrested one person in connection with smuggling drugs.
Based on specific information, Guwahati Police conducted an operation during which the smuggler was caught.
According to reports, police recovered as many as 14 containers filled with narcotic substances.
Officials identified the smuggler as Jintu Borah. He has been charged with possession and smuggling of contraband substances.
Moreover, police informed that they had also seized his vehicle, a two-wheeler bearing registration numbers AS 25 D 8015.
It may be noted that earlier in October, Guwahati Police had arrested a smuggler and seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore in a major anti-narcotics operation at the Sijubari locality at Hatigaon.
Officials informed that huge quantities of drugs along with a vehicle were seized by the police during the raid. Moreover, one person was apprehended by the police on charges of smuggling. He was identified as Ritumoni Pator.
In addition, they said that the seizure was estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the international markets. Officials said that investigation had been initiated in the matter and the suspect had been taken in for further questioning.