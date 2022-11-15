Mizoram Quarry Mishap: 4 Trapped Persons Yet to be Traced

As many as four persons are yet to be traced in the stone quarry collapse incident in Mizoram.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 2.40 pm on Monday. A massive earth slide happened after quarry collapsed at a stone quarry at Maudarh in Hnahthial district, approximately 35 km from Lunglei.

Eight bodies were recovered till Tuesday morning.

According to the latest reports from the district administration, out of the eight deceased traced so far, five are from West Bengal, two from Jharkhand, and one from Assam.

Among the other four who are yet to be traced are from Assam and Mizoram, the administration's report showed.

A team of Border Security Force (BSF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state police has been conducting rescue operations at the incident site to trace the bodies.

The bodies that are traced were brought to the district hospital for post-mortem examination and subsequently will be sent to their respective home states.