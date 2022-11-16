Mizoram Quarry Tragedy: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia to Kin of Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the death of the labourers in the stone quarry tragedy that took place in Hnahthial district of Mizoram on November 14.

The prime minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF to kin of each deceased.

He has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each for all those injured in the tragic incident.

Taking to twitter, the PMO wrote, “My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”