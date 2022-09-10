Mizoram: State Boundary Committee Approves “Approach Paper” for Border Talks

The Mizoram State Boundary Committee has unanimously approved an “approach paper” for the state’s standpoint at the upcoming border talks with Assam scheduled to be held in October.

The committee on Friday held a meeting in Aizawl under the leadership of its chairman and deputy chief minister Tawnluia to review the boundary issue.

According to a statement, during the meeting, representatives of political parties and NGOs expressed their desire to resolve the boundary dispute with neighbouring Assam.

A decision to conduct a joint verification of boundary areas claimed by both Mizoram and Assam along with Assam representatives was also taken in the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the joint statement signed by both Mizoram and Assam delegations during the border talks on August 9 in Aizawl.

The boundary committee involving all political parties and major civil society organisations was formed by the state government after a border standoff in July last year.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier agreed to hold chief minister-level talks in Delhi either in the last part of August or early September to resolve the vexed border dispute.