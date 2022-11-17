Mizoram Stone Quarry Incident: NGT Registers Suo Moto Case

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a suo-moto case over the stone quarry collapse in south Mizoram’s Hnahthial district.

The death toll in the incident increased to 11.

The NGT on Wednesday (November 16) directed seven concerned authorities in Mizoram, including ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd which currently owned the stone quarry on a lease, to appear before the tribunal on November 28, officials said.

The death toll in the stone quarry collapse has risen to 11 as one more body was recovered from the site, an official said on Thursday.

Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R. Lalremsanga said that the body of a 25-year-old man from south Mizoram’s Lunglei district had been recovered from the debris at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday.

Of the 12 missing persons in the stone quarry collapse, 11 bodies have been recovered from the site so far, he said.

The victims were aged between 18 and 49 years.

The effort is being carried out for a search and rescue operation of the last missing person, who hailed from Assam, the official said.

Altogether, 12 workers of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd and other contractors were confirmed to have been trapped after the stone quarry caved in at Maudarh village, about 23 km from Hnahthial town, on Monday.