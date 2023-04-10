Mob Vandalizes Mosque, Attacks Namazis in Haryana

A group of around 20 unruly people vandalized a mosque and attacked the people offering namaz in Haryana’s Sonipat on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Sandal Kalan village where the attackers of the same village vandalized the mosque.

The people were offering Ramadan prayers at a small mosque built by the community in the village when around 20 armed men attacked them.

A few pictures of them carrying lathis (bamboo sticks) in their hands and roaming the streets of the village have surfaced.

However, the reason the behind the attack is not clear yet.

Meanwhile, the police have lodged an FIR against 19 people in connection with the matter and have detained 16 people in the case.

At least nine people who were offering namaz sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to Sonipat Civil Hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Istaeq Ali, Alamir, Sabir Ali, Faryad, Ansar Ali, Julekha, Ali Taab, Nargis and Jarina.

Police were immediately deployed at the scene to ensure that no law and order situation takes place.