'Mocha' Intensifies Into ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’, Says IMD

The cyclonic storm 'Mocha' pronounced as “Mokha” over southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of 11 km/per hour during the past six hours, intensified into a ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ and lay centered at 5.30 pm on Thursday, over the same region near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 88.0°E, about 520 km west of Port Blair, 1100 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1020 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).