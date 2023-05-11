‘Mocha’ Turns into Cyclonic Storm

The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ on Thursday morning.
This comes after the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at 05:30 hours on Thursday over the same region near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1120 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar).
The India Meteorological Department further in its report claimed that it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around midnight of today, the 11th of May.
Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards from May 12 morning and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm around May 12 evening over the central Bay of Bengal. It would reach its peak intensity around May 13 evening. Then, it is likely to weaken slightly from May 14 morning and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, 2023, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.