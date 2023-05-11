‘Mocha’ Turns into Cyclonic Storm

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards from May 12 morning and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm around May 12 evening over the central Bay of Bengal. It would reach its peak intensity around May 13 evening. Then, it is likely to weaken slightly from May 14 morning and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, 2023, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.