‘Cyclone Mocha’ To Form Over Bay of Bengal Today, IMD Issues Rain Alert in NE

The IMD in its report has claimed that the deep depression is very likely to move northwestwards for some time and then north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm (Mocha) over the same region around today evening. Then continuing to move north-northwestwards, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by May 11 morning and very severe cyclonic storm by May 12 morning over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.