‘Mocha’ Turns into ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Today

The India Meteorological Department said it is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14, 2023 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.