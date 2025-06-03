MoD Tells Media: Respect Armed Forces’ Privacy

The Ministry of Defence has issued a crucial advisory urging media organizations to respect the privacy and dignity of senior Indian Armed Forces personnel and their families. This advisory comes amid increased media attention on senior officers involved in ongoing operations like Operation Sindoor.

Advertisment

Recognizing the vital role media plays in highlighting the achievements and sacrifices of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Ministry appreciates the continued support and engagement. However, it has expressed concerns over reports that media personnel have approached the private residences of senior officers and contacted their family members, seeking personal stories unrelated to official duties.

The Ministry emphasized that such actions compromise the safety and privacy of officers and their families, who remain private citizens despite the officers’ public roles. To ensure responsible journalism, the Ministry has advised media houses to refrain from visiting or contacting family members without official clearance, avoid publishing personal details such as addresses or family photographs, and focus coverage on operational and professional matters.

This advisory highlights the importance of respecting operational confidentiality and personal boundaries, especially during active military operations and periods of heightened national security.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated its commitment to transparent media engagement while calling upon all media stakeholders to uphold ethical journalism by safeguarding the personal space and dignity of those serving the nation and their families.

Also Read: Government Issues Advisory to Media on Coverage of Defence Operations