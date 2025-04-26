Government Issues Advisory to Media on Coverage of Defence Operations

In a strong directive aimed at safeguarding national security, the Government has issued a fresh advisory to all media platforms, news agencies, television channels, and social media users, urging them to refrain from live coverage or real-time dissemination of information related to defence operations and security forces’ movements.

The advisory, approved by the competent authority in the Ministry, underscores that in the interest of national security, the utmost responsibility must be exercised when reporting on defence-related matters. All media stakeholders have been reminded to strictly adhere to existing laws and regulations.

The directive explicitly states that no real-time coverage, live visuals, or "sources-based" reporting regarding defence operations or troop movements should be undertaken. Authorities warned that premature disclosure of sensitive operational details could inadvertently assist hostile elements, compromise missions, and endanger the lives of security personnel.

Citing past experiences such as the Kargil conflict, the Mumbai terror attacks of 26/11, and the Kandahar hijacking, the advisory notes that unrestricted and unregulated coverage during sensitive operations in the past had unintended consequences detrimental to national interests.

Emphasizing the crucial role played by media, digital platforms, and individuals in preserving national security, the Government stated that beyond legal obligations, it is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that reporting does not compromise ongoing operations or the safety of forces.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also reminded all television channels about Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The rule clearly prohibits live coverage of anti-terrorist operations, restricting media reporting to periodic briefings by officers designated by the appropriate government authorities until the operation concludes.

The advisory further reiterated that any violation of these guidelines would invite action under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. All TV channels have been specifically directed not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operations and troop movements in the interest of national security.

The Government called upon all stakeholders to maintain vigilance, display sensitivity, and uphold the highest standards of responsible journalism while reporting on security matters, reinforcing that national interest must remain paramount.