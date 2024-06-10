Who Got What In Modi Govt 3.0? | Deets Inside

Several other key cabinet ministers have retained their portfolios. Nitin Gadkari continues as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Sarbananda Sonowal remains the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Bhupendra Yadav holds onto Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Virendra Kumar stays as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Ashwini Vaishnaw continues as the Minister of Railways and Electronics and Information Technology, now also overseeing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.