“Modi and Adani Hijacked the Nation,” RaGa Demands Immediate Arrest

In a fiery statement on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi escalated his attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing Prime Minister Modi of shielding industrialist Gautam Adani from corruption investigations. Gandhi alleged that Adani, who has been indicted in the United States for financial crimes, continues to roam free in India due to the Prime Minister's protection.

"Chief Ministers have been dragged to jail for scams of Rs 10 to 15 crore, but Adani, involved in scams worth thousands of crores, enjoys complete immunity. Why? Because PM Modi is protecting him," Gandhi charged, questioning the disparity in the treatment of individuals accused of corruption in India.

He further linked Adani’s influence to the functioning of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that Adani is a significant financier of the party. Gandhi claimed that Adani’s control extends to critical sectors like airports, seaports, and even defense industries, describing it as a “hijack of the nation.”

Gandhi also targeted SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, accusing her of inaction against Adani despite mounting evidence. He demanded her removal and called for an investigation into her alleged role in protecting the industrialist. "Adani has gained national assets through corruption, and he enjoys impunity because of his ties to Modi," Gandhi alleged, adding that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe was essential to uncover the full extent of the nexus. He emphasized, "Until Adani is arrested, there can be no credible investigation into the allegations of corruption."

The Congress leader highlighted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States has already reviewed the corruption charges against Adani, stressing the gravity of the issue. "Once Adani is arrested, the trail would lead directly to the Prime Minister himself," Gandhi warned.

Gandhi’s statement not only accused the Modi government of shielding Adani but also raised questions about the credibility of India's investigative institutions under the current regime. He vowed to expose the alleged network of individuals supporting this corruption and urged young Indians to recognize the extent of what he described as a national betrayal. “Modi and Adani are the same thing,” he declared, vowing that the Congress will continue its efforts to dismantle what he termed a corrupt system.

Gandhi also pointed out that Adani’s influence extends beyond India’s borders, with business ventures in countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Kenya, facilitated by Prime Minister Modi. “Wherever PM Modi goes, he brings Indian Government’s credibility to the forefront, helping Adani secure business in those countries,” Gandhi claimed.

Despite the ongoing FBI investigation into his financial dealings, Adani has remained silent, refusing to comment. Gandhi further painted a picture of a political-bureaucratic-financial network, wherein political figures, bureaucrats, and financial experts work together to capture India’s political system. “This is a negative for the country but for them, it is a virtuous cycle,” Gandhi noted. He elaborated on the alleged modus operandi: boosting stock prices, taking loans, using those loans to fund projects, forming governments, and acquiring more projects, thereby increasing valuations and creating a self-reinforcing loop of power and profits.

As the controversy rages on, the Congress leader has made it clear that this issue is central to the party’s fight against corruption, and the call for an immediate investigation into the Adani-Modi nexus is only gaining momentum.

The BJP has yet to respond to Gandhi’s latest salvo, but these allegations are certain to stir both political and public discourse.