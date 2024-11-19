Rahul Gandhi Admits UPA’s Oversight on Caste Census, Vows to Rectify

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, today acknowledged that the decision by the erstwhile UPA government not to conduct a caste census was a mistake.

Speaking in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Gandhi emphasized that while the Congress-led UPA had proposed the idea, it failed to implement it at the time. However, the party now plans to rectify this oversight, beginning with caste surveys in Congress-ruled states such as Telangana and Karnataka. He further assured that a similar initiative would be undertaken in Jharkhand, should the Congress-JMM alliance secure victory in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi said, "The UPA and Congress came out with the idea of a caste census. I consider it a mistake that we did not implement it then." He outlined that the party is already conducting an in-depth exercise in Telangana and Karnataka, involving consultations with various stakeholders and public discussions to fine-tune the questions for the caste census.

The Congress leader stressed that the lack of accurate data on Backward Classes has hindered the formulation of effective policies, making equitable wealth distribution challenging. "Once we have accurate data, we can develop policies to ensure justice for all sections," he added.

Gandhi went on to say that the caste census would be a major step toward transforming and developing the country. "I guarantee you that when we implement the caste census, it will be a huge step in the transformation and development of this country," he asserted. He also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their lack of understanding on the issue, remarking, "The BJP people have no idea even how to do this, even if they wanted to do it."

The Congress party has promised to remove the 50% cap on reservations once the caste census is conducted. This proposal has been met with criticism from the BJP, with Union Minister Amit Shah accusing Gandhi of promoting the politics of regionalism, religion, and linguistic divisions. "By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words," Shah said in response to Gandhi's earlier remarks abroad on reservations.

Ahead of Jharkhand's ongoing assembly elections, Gandhi also pledged to increase quotas for Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in the state if the Congress-led Grand Alliance comes to power. This promise reflects the party's broader commitment to addressing caste-based inequalities and promoting social justice.