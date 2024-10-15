‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai…’, Says Akash Ambani at IMC 2024

At the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU WTSA) held in Delhi, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, called for urgent action to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a key driver of India’s transformation into a global manufacturing and service hub.
Speaking at the prestigious event, Ambani emphasized the potential of AI to revolutionize the country's industries, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to establish India as a "new-age factory and service centre for the world."
He added, “AI is critical for realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and India should urgently adopt AI with a holistic strategy driven by maximum Atma Nirbhar efforts.”
During his address, Ambani expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership.
“It is under your guidance that the India Mobile Congress has grown into a globally recognized platform for digital innovation and collaboration,” Ambani said, acknowledging Modi’s role in steering India towards unprecedented digital growth.
He further highlighted the synergy between the government and industry, stating, “In Modiji's India, there’s no more business as usual. There is an unusual synergy between government and industry to deliver world-class services to meet the needs and expectations of 1.45 billion Indians.
As a representative of young India, I thank you for inspiring us to pursue what once seemed impossible. As we say, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai.'"
Reflecting on India’s rapid digital transformation, Ambani praised the nation's leap from 2G speeds eight years ago to becoming a leader in 5G technology.
He assured the Prime Minister that India would also excel in 6G, referencing the country's rise from 155th in mobile broadband adoption to becoming the world’s largest data market.
Ambani stressed that India’s digital revolution had reached the remotest corners of the country, particularly noting the financial inclusion of 530 million previously unbanked individuals through the Prime Minister’s Jan-Dhan Yojana.
He also underscored the need for accelerated talent generation to establish India as a global AI leader, stating that AI will revolutionize various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.
"Some jobs will evolve, and many more exciting opportunities will arise, creating an entrepreneurial wave similar to the adoption of computers and the internet," Ambani added.
Ambani also urged the government to expedite updates to the 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy, calling for Indian data to be stored within the country’s data centres.
He suggested that companies establishing AI and machine learning data centres should be provided with incentives, including for power consumption.
Since taking over Reliance Jio Infocomm in June 2022, Akash Ambani has been at the forefront of driving digital innovation within India. He concluded by reiterating Reliance’s commitment to leading the charge in mobile innovation and fully embracing AI to create a connected and intelligent future for India.
Ambani’s speech at the ITU WTSA underscored his vision for India’s future as a global leader in AI and digital transformation, a vision built on the foundation laid by Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.