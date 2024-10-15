WTSA 2024: India Sets Sights on Leading the 6G Revolution

India is making significant strides in shaping the next generation of wireless technology, emerging as a key player in the global race for 6G innovation.
Various studies indicate that India ranks between fourth and sixth in the world for filing patents related to 6G technology, a strong indication of its potential influence on the upcoming standard-setting processes.
From October 15 to 24, India will host the World Telecommunications Standardization Assembly (WTSA) in Delhi, marking the first time this prestigious event is held in Asia.
Delegates from 190 countries will convene to discuss future standards for critical technologies, including 6G, artificial intelligence, and big data.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the assembly, with a primary aim of positioning India as a leading provider of intellectual property and cost-effective 6G solutions.
According to data from MaxVal, a global IP management firm, India currently holds sixth place globally with 188 6G-related patents, a number that has exceeded 200 based on recent government data.
China leads the pack with 6,001 patents, followed by the United States (3,909), South Korea (1,417), Japan (584), and the European Union (214). Notably, India surpasses several countries in the 6G patent landscape, including the UK (151), Germany (84), Sweden (74), and France (73).
An earlier analysis by U Switch, a UK-based broadband and mobile services price comparison platform, ranked India fourth in April 2023, citing 265 6G patents, behind China (4,604), the US (2,229), and South Korea (760).
This marks a remarkable turnaround for India; a 2021 study by Japan's Nikkei and Cyber Creative Institute reported that India held only 1.5% of global 6G patents at the time, while China and the US commanded 40.3% and 35.5%, respectively.
The Indian government's patent filing efforts are notably concentrated in areas such as blockchain, distributed ledger technology, general 6G communication, artificial intelligence, energy harvesting, and quantum communication, according to insights from Questel, a French IP solutions firm.
With ambitious aspirations, India's government aims to capture 10% of global 6G patents and contribute one-sixth to global standards within three years.
To support this vision, the Bharat 6G Alliance has been established, creating a comprehensive network of stakeholders, while a Bharat 6G vision has been launched alongside commissioning test beds for 6G trials.
Beyond patent filings, India seeks to play a pivotal role in the 6G standards-setting process by increasing its involvement in technical committees and subcommittees of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which encompasses members from standard bodies across 160 countries.
As of November 2021, China was a member of 732 committees within the ISO, followed closely by the UK (714), Germany (703), Japan (646), and France (633).
In comparison, India participated in over 400 committees, ranking tenth among 20 countries. However, it has yet to establish a significant presence in secretarial positions within these committees, as it was not among the top 11 countries in that regard.
As India continues to advance in the realm of 6G technology, its efforts to establish a strong foothold in the global telecommunications landscape are evident, setting the stage for a promising future in wireless innovation.