Modi Re-elected as NDA Leader, Pledges Good Governance and United Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been formally elected as the leader of the BJP, the NDA Parliamentary Party, and the Lok Sabha, following a unanimous resolution by all alliance partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
In his address to the newly elected MPs on Friday, Modi emphasized the NDA government’s dedication to providing good governance, expressing gratitude to the citizens for the opportunity to serve again.
"The NDA government has given good governance to the country and in a way, just saying NDA becomes synonymous with good governance. Poor welfare and good governance have been paramount in the focus of all of us," Modi stated. He assured the nation of his commitment to consensus and continued progress, describing the NDA as "the most successful alliance" over the past three decades. Modi highlighted that the NDA is committed to the principle of "nation first" and not merely a coalition for power.
"I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward," he said. He also expressed appreciation for the support of NDA party leaders in electing him as their leader.
In his speech, Modi congratulated the newly elected MPs, saying, "My congratulations to every newly elected MP." He acknowledged the contributions of party functionaries, stating, "Salute to every party functionary with a bow down," and expressed his gratitude, "Fortunately for me to be elected leader of NDA." He reiterated the alliance’s focus on the welfare of the poor and the role of the middle class in India’s development, asserting, "Welfare of the poor is NDA's main goal" and "The role of the middle class in India's development struggle is very important."
He emphasized that the NDA's trust and influence are growing, particularly in South India, and expressed optimism about the country's accelerated growth and economic aspirations, "We will fulfill the dream of a developed India." Modi also addressed the opposition, hoping for no future disputes over EVMs, saying, "EVM shuts opposition's mouth" and "Hope opposition won't raise voice on EVMs in next 5 years." He reaffirmed the NDA's commitment to fulfilling the country's developmental goals, "We will take the country further," and concluded with a promise, "We will fulfill all the resolutions given to the countrymen."