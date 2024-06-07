Modi Re-elected as NDA Leader, Pledges Good Governance and United Progress

"The NDA government has given good governance to the country and in a way, just saying NDA becomes synonymous with good governance. Poor welfare and good governance have been paramount in the focus of all of us," Modi stated. He assured the nation of his commitment to consensus and continued progress, describing the NDA as "the most successful alliance" over the past three decades. Modi highlighted that the NDA is committed to the principle of "nation first" and not merely a coalition for power.