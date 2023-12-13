Mohan Yadav Sworn-In as New Madhya Pradesh CM

The tenure of ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan concluded on Wednesday when BJP MLA Mohan Yadav was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Governor Mangubhai C. Patel oversaw his swearing-in ceremony at the expansive Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.
Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were sworn in as deputy chief ministers, with former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar set to become the Assembly Speaker.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with others, were in attendance at the location.
Earlier today, Mohan Yadav stated that the state would emulate the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Madhya Pradesh will follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country. I come from the land of King Vikramaditya and I am committed to the progress of the state and fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens of Madhya Pradesh. We will see the same good governance that existed during the rule of King Vikramaditya," Mohan Yadav said.