Mohana Becomes First Female Fighter Pilot in Elite 18 'Flying Bullets' Squadron

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh has made history as the first female fighter pilot to be assigned to the elite 18 "Flying Bullets" squadron, which is responsible for flying India's own LCA Tejas fighter jet.
Glass barriers have been broken yet again by Mohana Singh, one of the nation's first female fighter pilots. Her incredible accomplishment highlights the Indian Air Force's dedication to female empowerment and equality.
The officer was part of the recent exercise, 'Tarang Shakti' in Jodhpur, where she was part of the historic flight by three Vice Chiefs of the three forces.
Sqn Ldr Mohana Singh was one of the first three women in the Indian Air Force to become a fighter pilot.
Sqn Ldr Bhawna Kanth and Sqn Ldr Avni Chaturvedi, Mohana Singh's two other female compatriots, are currently operating the Su-30 MKI fighter jets in the western desert. She flew MiG-21s until recently, when she was assigned to the LCA squadron stationed at the Naliya air base in the Gujarat region near the Pakistani border.
Mohana was observed training the Army and Navy Vice Chiefs on the fly in the LCA Tejas fighter jet and assisting them in getting ready for it during the historic trip.
Two Vice Chiefs of the Indian Air Force flew trainer variants with two fighter pilots, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, while Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh flew the LCA Tejas fighter variant alone.
One of the main messages being jointly sent by the military forces to support Make in India was this exercise. Additionally, the flight took place in the LCA Tejas when the world's best air forces, including those from the US, Greece, Australia, Sri Lanka, and many other nations, participated in a multinational exercise at the Jodhpur air base using their finest fighter jets.
Since the government opened the fighter stream to women in the IAF, there are about 20 women who are fighter pilots.