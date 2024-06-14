Indian Air Force Repatriates Bodies of 45 Workers Killed in Kuwait Fire

Indian Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, who traveled to Kuwait following the incident, stated that DNA tests were conducted to identify the victims. Among the deceased, 23 were from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three each from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Haryana. The Indian government arranged a special Air Force flight to transport the bodies back to India.