Greenwood: 4 Dead, 2 Injured in Firing Inside Shopping Mall

The gunman entered the mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court after which a civilian shot the gunman.
Incident spot at Greenwood
An armed civilian shot a gunman who had opened fire and killed three people in a food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood near Indianapolis on Sunday.

Two other persons were injured in the incident.

The gunman entered the mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court after which a civilian shot the gunman.

According to the police, four people including the shooter have been killed and two others were injured. One of those injured was a 12-year-old girl who suffered a minor injury to her back.

The identity of the injured, deceased and armed civilian has not been revealed as of now.

