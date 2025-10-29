‘Montha’ Downgraded to Deep Depression, To Weaken Further in 6 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Cyclonic Storm “Montha” has weakened into a Deep Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana.

According to the IMD, the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours before weakening. It was centred at 8.30 AM on October 29, 2025 near latitude 17.3°N and longitude 81.2°E, around:

50 km south-southeast of Bhadrachalam (Andhra Pradesh)

110 km east of Khammam (Telangana)

130 km south-southwest of Malkangiri (Odisha)

220 km south-southwest of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)

The IMD said the system is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards across Andhra Pradesh, adjoining Telangana and south Chhattisgarh, weakening further into a depression within the next six hours.

Forecast Track and Intensity

Date/Time (IST) Position (Lat °N / Long °E) Maximum Sustained Wind Speed Category 29.10.25 / 0830 17.3 / 81.2 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 Deep Depression 29.10.25 / 1130 17.6 / 81.1 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 Deep Depression 29.10.25 / 1730 18.2 / 80.9 35–45 kmph, gusting to 55 Depression

Further updates are awaited from the India Meteorological Department.

