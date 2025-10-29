Subscribe

‘Montha’ Downgraded to Deep Depression, To Weaken Further in 6 Hours

According to the IMD, the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours before weakening. It was centred at 8.30 AM on October 29, 2025 near latitude 17.3°N and longitude 81.2°E

PratidinTime News Desk
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Cyclonic Storm “Montha” has weakened into a Deep Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana.

According to the IMD, the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours before weakening. It was centred at 8.30 AM on October 29, 2025 near latitude 17.3°N and longitude 81.2°E, around:

  • 50 km south-southeast of Bhadrachalam (Andhra Pradesh)

  • 110 km east of Khammam (Telangana)

  • 130 km south-southwest of Malkangiri (Odisha)

  • 220 km south-southwest of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)

The IMD said the system is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards across Andhra Pradesh, adjoining Telangana and south Chhattisgarh, weakening further into a depression within the next six hours.

Forecast Track and Intensity

Date/Time (IST)Position (Lat °N / Long °E)Maximum Sustained Wind SpeedCategory
29.10.25 / 083017.3 / 81.250–60 kmph, gusting to 70Deep Depression
29.10.25 / 113017.6 / 81.150–60 kmph, gusting to 70Deep Depression
29.10.25 / 173018.2 / 80.935–45 kmph, gusting to 55Depression

Further updates are awaited from the India Meteorological Department.

