‘Montha’ Downgraded to Deep Depression, To Weaken Further in 6 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Cyclonic Storm “Montha” has weakened into a Deep Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana.
According to the IMD, the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours before weakening. It was centred at 8.30 AM on October 29, 2025 near latitude 17.3°N and longitude 81.2°E, around:
50 km south-southeast of Bhadrachalam (Andhra Pradesh)
110 km east of Khammam (Telangana)
130 km south-southwest of Malkangiri (Odisha)
220 km south-southwest of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)
The IMD said the system is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards across Andhra Pradesh, adjoining Telangana and south Chhattisgarh, weakening further into a depression within the next six hours.
Forecast Track and Intensity
|Date/Time (IST)
|Position (Lat °N / Long °E)
|Maximum Sustained Wind Speed
|Category
|29.10.25 / 0830
|17.3 / 81.2
|50–60 kmph, gusting to 70
|Deep Depression
|29.10.25 / 1130
|17.6 / 81.1
|50–60 kmph, gusting to 70
|Deep Depression
|29.10.25 / 1730
|18.2 / 80.9
|35–45 kmph, gusting to 55
|Depression
Further updates are awaited from the India Meteorological Department.
