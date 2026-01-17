Mor Dhwaj Arang Mahotsav 2026 Ends with Development Push as CM Unveils New Initiatives

Dedicated to the legendary saga of sacrifice, righteousness, and truthfulness of King Mor Dhwaj, the Mor Dhwaj Arang Mahotsav–2026 concluded with historic grandeur and solemn dignity. Addressing the large gathering at the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the life of King Mor Dhwaj is an eternal symbol of Chhattisgarh’s cultural consciousness and moral values, continuing to inspire society to follow the path of truth and duty even today.

The Chief Minister stated that the sacred land of Arang has been blessed by the footsteps of Lord Shri Ram during the Treta Yuga and enriched by the memories of Lord Shri Krishna during the Dwapar Yuga. He performed ritual jalabhishek and worship at Bageshwar Baba Temple, praying for peace, prosperity, and continuous development of the state.

Major Development Announcements

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister made several important announcements aimed at accelerating the holistic development of the region. He declared that Samoda sub-tehsil would be upgraded to a full-fledged tehsil, along with the posting of a full-time tehsildar. He also announced an increase in the government grant for the Mor Dhwaj Mahotsav from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Additionally, he assured the timely completion of the proposed sports complex and other infrastructure development works in the area.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised that the state government is working with public welfare as its top priority, in line with “Modi’s Guarantee.” He stated that education, healthcare, roads, employment, and the preservation of cultural heritage form the core pillars of the government’s development policy. Sensitivity in governance, swift decision-making, and direct dialogue with the public, he said, define the government’s working style.

Honouring Art and Culture

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured renowned sand artist Hemchand Sahu for creating divine sand sculptures of Lord Shri Krishna, Lord Shri Ram, and Lord Bageshwarnath. Praising the artist’s creativity and dedication, the Chief Minister said such exceptional art not only strengthens faith and cultural heritage but also brings national recognition to Chhattisgarh’s identity. He wished the artist continued success in showcasing the state’s glory through his art.

The ceremony was made historic by the participation of public representatives, saints, women, youth, and a large number of citizens. Congratulating the organising committee for the successful and grand event, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Mor Dhwaj Mahotsav.

Prominent dignitaries present at the event included Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Guru Balkadas Saheb, Member of Parliament Vijay Baghel, Brijmohan Agrawal, MLAs Indra Kumar Sahu, Motilal Sahu, Rohit Sahu, along with several other public representatives and eminent citizens.

