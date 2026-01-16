Decisive Step Towards National Recognition of Chhattisgarh’s Literary Consciousness

In a significant move to give Chhattisgarh’s rich literary and cultural heritage a strong national platform, preparations for the three-day Raipur Sahitya Utsav–2026, scheduled from January 23 to 25 at Purkhouti Muktangan, Nava Raipur, are in full swing.

On Thursday, Raipur Collector Dr Gaurav Singh and Public Relations Commissioner Dr Ravi Mittal inspected the venue and reviewed the ongoing arrangements. They directed officials to ensure the timely and systematic completion of all facilities, including stalls, the main stage, literary session halls, food zone, drinking water, parking, security and audience amenities.

Senior officials and members of the organising committee, including Chhattisgarh Sahitya Akademi President Shashank Sharma, Director of Culture Vivek Acharya, Raipur District Panchayat CEO Kumar Bishwaranjan and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vishwadeep, were present during the inspection.

‘Aadi Se Anaadi Tak’: Celebrating India’s Living Literary Tradition

The central theme of Raipur Sahitya Utsav–2026, “Aadi Se Anaadi Tak”, highlights the continuity and evolving nature of Indian literary traditions. Collector Dr Gaurav Singh described the festival as a confluence of literature, ideas and culture, emphasising that visitors should have a safe, smooth and memorable experience through high-quality arrangements.

He further stated that the festival aims to ensure active participation from children, youth, teachers, writers and general readers, with a special focus on connecting the younger generation to literature and cultural thought.

Nava Raipur to Become a Hub of Literature and Ideas

For three days, Purkhouti Muktangan will transform into a vibrant centre of literary dialogue, book releases, panel discussions, cultural performances and art exhibitions. The event is being seen as a major step towards establishing Chhattisgarh’s presence on the national literary map.

Renowned Literary Figures from Across India

The festival will witness participation from eminent writers, poets, journalists, thinkers and young creative voices from across the country. Literary sessions, open dialogues, contemporary discussions and creative presentations will be key highlights of the programme.

Special Platform for Youth and Children

A unique feature of the festival is its strong focus on young participants. Books based on poems, stories and creative writings by school children of Raipur district will be released during the event. Open-mic platforms will also be provided for children and youth to showcase their creative expressions.

Enthusiasm among youngsters is evident, with over 4,000 registrations already completed, and registrations continuing.

Grand Book Fair and Author–Reader Interaction

A large book fair with around 40 stalls will be organised, featuring publications from reputed publishers across the country. The fair will encourage direct interaction between authors and readers, strengthening the literary ecosystem.

‘Chanakya’ Play and Cultural Performances

Special attractions of the festival include the stage performance of the play ‘Chanakya’, reflecting India’s intellectual and theatrical traditions. Folk dances, folk songs and Chhattisgarhi cultural performances will also introduce audiences to the state’s vibrant folk heritage.

Poetry Meets and Dialogue Sessions

Renowned poets will participate in poetry recitals, while open dialogue sessions with journalists, thinkers and social activists will deliberate on contemporary socio-cultural issues.

Officials and members of the organising committee shared suggestions to ensure the festival is well-organised, impactful and memorable.

Raipur Sahitya Utsav–2026 is emerging as a powerful initiative to connect Chhattisgarh’s literary consciousness, cultural soul and intellectual traditions with the national discourse, while inspiring the next generation towards literature, culture and ideas.

