Morbi Bridge Collapse: Municipality’s Chief Officer Suspended

The Gujarat government suspended Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala in connection to the bridge collapse incident that claimed 135 lives. This was informed by a senior official on Friday.

Morbi District Collector said, “The state Urban Development Department has suspended Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi.

The Prime Minister met those who were involved in rescue and relief operations at the Machchhu river bridge collapse site. PM Modi, along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also visited the Civil Hospital in Morbi to meet the injured.

At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.