More PLA Soldiers Injured in India-China Clash: Arunachal BJP MP

Arunachal-East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao has stated that more Chinese soldiers were injured during the skirmish with Indian troops at the Tawang sector along the Line of Actual Control on December 9.

The BJP MP said, "I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but People's Liberation Army (PLA) suffered much more injuries."

Condemning the act of the PLA, Tapir Gao said, "I want to say that these repeated incidents on the McMohan line spoil the relations between India and China. I personally condemn the act of the PLA. Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch and as much China will do such acts our soldiers will give a befitting reply.”

The sources said earlier that the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

The Indian troops, who sustained on Friday, were admitted to a military hospital in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, as a follow-up of the clash, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.