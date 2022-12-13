Assam: Tusker Tramples Minor Girl To Death In Mariani

Man-elephant conflict seems to be a never ending problem in Assam. On Tuesday morning, a minor girl was tragically trampled to death by wild elephant at Mariani in Jorhat district.

The incident was reported from Bijoypur area wherein the minor girl was trampled to death by a herd of elephants that had strayed out of the jungle in search of food.

The deceased girl has been identified as Barsha Gogoi.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on the village due to the unfortunate death of the minor girl.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Recently, one person was killed after he was attacked by wild elephants and one tusker was electrocuted in Assam's Goalpara district.

The incident occurred at Bandarmatha village under Lakhipur Forest Range in Goalpara district and the deceased has been identified as Jugal Barman.