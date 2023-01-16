Bihar: MoS Ashwini Choubey’s Convoy Meets With Accident, Cops Injured

Several cops sustained injuries after an escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey met with an accident on Sunday night.

According to reports, the mishap occurred while the minister was on his way from Buxar to Patna.

The minister share video on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “On the way from Buxar to Patna, the car of Koransarai Police Station, in the carcade has met with an accident in the canala of the road bridge of Dumrao’s Mathila-Narayanpur road. Everyone is well by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. Going to Dumrao Sadar Hospital with the injured policemen and drive.”

The injured police personnel and the driver were immediately rushed to Dumrao Sadar Hospital. Meanwhile, two cops, identified as Kanishka Tiwari and Subham Kumar, who sustained severe injuries were shifted to the All India Medical Sciences, Patna.