MoS Pabitra Margherita to Embark on Four-Nation Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, will undertake an official visit to Uruguay, the Bahamas, Barbados, and Nicaragua from February 28 to March 8, 2024.

On March 1, the minister will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Uruguay's newly elected President Yamandú Orsi. His visit to the Bahamas follows up on discussions held between the Prime Ministers of India and the Bahamas during the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana in November 2023.

In Barbados, the minister will review bilateral relations following the successful India-CARICOM Summit in November 2023 and subsequent meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Barbados. During his visit, he will also receive the prestigious ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ award on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The final leg of the visit will take him to Nicaragua, where he is set to participate in high-level bilateral meetings. Notably, this will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Minister of External Affairs to Nicaragua.

During his four-nation visit, the minister will hold meetings with foreign ministers, engage with top political, business, and industrial leaders, interact with the Indian diaspora, and review bilateral development partnership projects.

On his way to these destinations, the minister will make a brief stopover in São Paulo, Brazil, on February 27, where he will participate in business engagement activities.

