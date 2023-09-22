MotoGP Issues Apology for Distorted Map of India During FP1 Broadcast

During the first practice session (FP1) ahead of the inaugural MotoGP Bharat race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, there was a regrettable incident involving the display of a distorted map of India.
The map drew criticism from fans for its exclusion of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
MotoGP has since issued a formal apology to Indian fans, expressing regret for this serious error.
The organization emphasized that its intention was solely to show support and appreciation for the host nation, and it deeply regrets any offense caused.