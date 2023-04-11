MP: 5-Year-Old Sustains Severe Burn Injuries After Falling into Pot of Hot Dal

In yet another tragic incident occurred on Monday at a primary school in Baansla, Madhya Pradesh, when a five-year-old sustained severe burn injuries after falling into a utensil filled with hot daal.

According to reports, the incident took place when the daily meal was being served to student at a primary school in Baansla.

The victim identified as Tejashwari Tandiya , was waiting in a queue with her classmates when chaos broke out , and the children started pushing and shoving each other. Suddenly, the little girl was pushed into the pot containing hot daal and sustained a 30 percent burn on her body.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in Bhanupratappur for initial treatment, and later transferred to the district hospital, where she is currently receiving medical attention.

Reports have revealed that the school officials have violated the protocol of the mid day meal scheme by not ensuring that the students were seated while being served food.

The concerned officials were issued a show cause notice, and a team has been constituted to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against those found responsible for the gross negligence that led to the tragic incident.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and locals, who have demanded strict action against the school authorities.

Pratik Jain, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bhanupratappur said a team has been constituted to investigate the gross negligence by school officials.

“We are taking appropriate action against the concerned teachers and a show-cause notice has been issued to them. We are trying to ensure that such an incident does not happen again,” he added.

Moreover, the Madhya Pradesh Government has promised to take all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of students receiving mid-day meals in school.

Last year in June, as many as nine children fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a school in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident was reported from No. 2 Bengenakhowa Primary school.