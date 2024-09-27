MP Bhubaneswar Kalita Appointed Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee

It may be mentioned that, each committee comprises members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Among the 24 department-related standing committees, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will chair 11, while its allies will lead four. The Congress has been allocated chairmanship of four committees, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) each received two, and the Samajwadi Party has one committee to chair.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Congress leader, has been appointed as a member of the Committee on Defence. Meanwhile, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has also been named a member of the Committee on Communications and Information Technology.