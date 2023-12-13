MP Dilip Saikia Sustains Minor Injuries Apprehending Intruder at New Parliament Building

Mangaldai MP Dilip Saikia sustained minor injuries while apprehending one of the culprits who barged inside the new parliament building today amidst the winter session in the morning hours.
MP Saikia was given first-aid under the Central Government Health Scheme.
The Mangaldai parliamentarian was given four SUMO pills and a tetanus injection as per the prescription.
Earlier today, in an unusual event, two unnamed guests penetrated security and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery. Because of the unexpected entrance, the authorities were forced to adjourn the House while security mechanisms were quickly implemented.
The invaders were eventually overcome by diligent Lok Sabha members, according to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised serious concerns over the alleged lapse in security in the New Parliament building in New Delhi.
This comes after the said MP witnessed two young men unleash foul-smelling yellow-coloured gas from canisters inside the Parliament gallery.
Following this, the MPs who were present at the new parliament building rushed to grab these men.
One person was raising some slogans, said MP Gogoi in a tweet.
“This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security,” added Gaurav Gogoi further.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained two people after they jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber, while the Winter Session of the Parliament was underway.
According to the Delhi Police, the accused were a man and a woman and were protesting with coloured smoke outside the Parliament building.
The incident comes on a day when the nation marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is to meet with Floor leaders of different political parties at 4 pm today, over the security breach incident.
On the other hand, it has come to the fore that both the accused had visitors' passes issued by BJP MP Pratap Simha.