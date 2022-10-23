MP HC Reduces Life Sentence of Rape Convict for ‘Sparing’ Victim’s Life

In a shocking event, Madhya Pradesh High Court reduced the life sentence of a rape convict as it noted that although the crime was heinous and demonic, the convict was ‘kind enough’ to spare the minor’s life.

The bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice SK Singh reduced the life sentence of the convict to 20 years.

The court said, "In such circumstances, this court does not find any error in appreciation of evidence by the trial court and considering the demonic act of the appellant, who appears to have no respect for the dignity of a woman and has the propensity to commit sexual offences even with a girl child aged four years, this court does not find it to be a fit case where the sentence can be reduced to the sentence already undergone by him."