MP High Court Orders FIR Against BJP Minister for Offensive Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the registration of an FIR against BJP leader and state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The court deemed his comments "cancerous and dangerous" and a threat to national unity.

Shah, speaking at an event in Mahu on Tuesday, allegedly referred to Colonel Qureshi as a “sister of terrorists,” suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taught a lesson to those responsible for "widowing India’s daughters" through “unki samaaj ki behen ke zariye” (through their own sister). The Congress party quickly linked this statement to Colonel Qureshi, who had served as a key spokesperson for the Indian Armed Forces during the ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan.

The bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla condemned Shah's remarks, noting they "encourage separatist feelings" and pose a danger to India’s sovereignty. The court emphasized that Colonel Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, represented the armed forces during a critical military operation and should not be targeted.

Justice Sreedharan sharply criticized Shah’s remarks, pointing out that they directly referred to Colonel Qureshi as the "sister of a terrorist" linked to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocent Indians. The court also highlighted the communal undertones of Shah’s comments, noting that labeling a person based on their religion was harmful and divisive.

KC Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation) of the Indian National Congress, strongly condemned the BJP’s failure to take action against Shah. He said, “From the MP Minister insulting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi to Godse-bhakt Pragya Thakur, it’s clear that the BJP is endorsing toxic, anti-national statements. Not firing Vijay Shah is an endorsement of his remarks, and we will continue to press for his removal.”

The court’s ruling has ignited a political firestorm, with calls for accountability and action against those responsible for communal and divisive rhetoric.

Background:

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah triggered a major controversy after his remarks at a public event in Mahu were interpreted as a veiled attack on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a key spokesperson for the Indian Armed Forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

While Shah did not directly name Colonel Qureshi, he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taught a lesson to those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack by using “their own sister” (“unki samaaj ki behen ke zariye”). He repeated the phrase multiple times, which the Congress alleged was a reference to Colonel Qureshi.

Under heavy criticism, Shah later issued a clarification stating that his remarks were being misinterpreted. “They are our sisters,” he said, “and they have taken revenge with great strength along with the armed forces.”

The BJP defended Shah, calling the remarks a slip of the tongue made in the emotional aftermath of the successful military operation. Party spokesperson Shivam Shukla accused the Congress of politicising a patriotic atmosphere: “There is an air of national pride post-Operation Sindoor. The Congress is twisting statements made in that spirit for political gain.”

However, the backlash intensified as the Madhya Pradesh Congress labeled Shah’s remarks “shameful”. Party spokesperson Abhinav Barolia condemned the minister for “calling an Indian Army officer a sister of terrorists” and accused him of indirectly suggesting ties between the military and terror outfits.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also weighed in, calling Shah’s comments “extremely insulting, shameful and vulgar” and demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack the minister. Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of having an “anti-women mindset” and referenced previous incidents, including trolling of the wife of the naval officer martyred in Pahalgam and the harassment of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s daughter.

Notably, Shah has faced controversy in the past. In 2013, he resigned as tribal welfare minister after making a sexist remark about then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s wife, though he was later reinstated. A veteran politician, Shah is currently serving his eighth term as MLA from Harsud.

The current controversy adds fuel to an already volatile political climate as the country reels from both the aftershock of the Pahalgam terror attack and the fervent patriotism following the military’s success in Operation Sindoor.

