MP: Man Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Cousin's Funeral Pyre

In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh, an 18-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the funeral pyre of his cousin sister in Sagar district.

According to police, the incident took place in Majhguwa village under Baheria police station limits and the reason for him taking the extreme step was not yet known.

On Thursday evening, the man’s 21-year-old cousin went missing on she left home to go to a farm to fetch some vegetables. When she did not return, her family started a search. They suspected that she might have slipped into a well located at a farm in the village.

Later, the woman’s body was spotted in the well, police informed.

Upon receiving information about her death, her cousin Karan (18), who lived in Dhar, located 430 km from here, travelled to Sagar on his motorcycle.

During the woman’s last rites, Karan allegedly jumped into the burning pyre. Few of the villagers were able to pull him away and rushed him to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries while on the way.

Meanwhile, police registered a case into the incident and an investigation was initiated.