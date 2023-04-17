MP Man Declared Dead During Peak Covid Returns Home After 2 Years

In a strange case that has come forward from Madhya Pradesh, a man declared dead during peak Covid19 wave in 2021, returned home after two years.

According to reports, the family members of the man had performed his last rites after he was declared dead due to Covid-19 at a hospital in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

However, two years after that, the man identified as Kamlesh Patidar, aged 35 years, returned home on April 15. The family members of Patidar were shocked when he knocked at the door of his maternal aunt’s house in Karodkala village at around 6 am, nearly two years after the family had performed his last rites, said a family member.

Kamlesh Patidar had fallen ill during the second wave of the Covid-19 virus in and he had to be admitted to a hospital. Later on, doctors at the hospital declared him dead and handed the body over to the family members who went on to perform the last rites, Kamlesh’s the cousin Mukesh Patidar told the media on Saturday.

Mukesh was quoted as saying, “Now, he has returned home but he has not revealed anything about where he stayed during this period.”

Meanwhile, Kanwan Police Station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore said that Kamlesh Patidar had fallen ill due to the Covid-19 infection in 2021 and was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara, as per the members of his family.

There the doctors had declared him dead due to the Covid-19 infection after which the family members performed last rites of the body that was handed over to them by the hospital in Vadodara and returned back to their village, said the cop.

Rathore further said that the family members came to know that he was alive only after he returned home on Saturday.

He went on to mention that further details regarding the matter will come to the fore only after the statement of Kamlesh Patidar is recorded.