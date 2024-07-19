MSME Sector Backbone of Indian Economy: Union Minister

In a significant move towards fostering skill development and entrepreneurship, Union Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Minister of State (MSME), Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, inaugurated the New Skill Development Training Programme at the NSIC Technical Service Centre (NTSC) in Okhla, New Delhi.
The event, held under the aegis of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Shri S.C.L. Das, Secretary (MSME), Smt. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary-SME, and Dr. S.S Acharya, CMD, NSIC.
The ceremony began with a welcome address by Dr. S.S Acharya, who underscored the critical role of skill development in strengthening the MSME sector. He reiterated NSIC's commitment to providing world-class training facilities to empower the youth and budding entrepreneurs.
A notable highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NSIC and M/s Drone Destination. This MoU aims to integrate advanced drone technology training into the skill development programs, offering MSMEs a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Additionally, MoUs were signed with three banks under NSIC’s Credit Facilitation scheme to further bolster support for MSMEs.
The newly launched skill development training programmes are meticulously designed to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective fields.
Addressing the gathering, Jitan Ram Manjhi emphasized the importance of the MSME sector, stating, "The MSME Sector is the backbone of the Indian economy. Today's event marks a new chapter in our journey towards a skilled and empowered India. Empowering rural entrepreneurs will also be a priority to ensure holistic growth of the MSME Sector."
Sushri Shobha Karandlaje highlighted the government's vision, saying, "Our focus is to create a robust ecosystem that nurtures talent and fosters innovation. These training programmes are a step towards realizing this vision."
Secretary (MSME), Shri S.C.L. Das, in his address, highlighted the pivotal role of MSMEs in the technology sector, stating that these enterprises are key to making India a global drone hub. He assured that the Ministry would leave no stone unturned in this endeavor.
An exhibition was also held at the venue, where former trainees from NSIC, who are now successful entrepreneurs, showcased their products. Both ministers interacted with the entrepreneurs at their stalls, congratulated them on their achievements, and motivated them to continue their entrepreneurial journey.
This event marks a significant milestone in the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the skills and capabilities of India's MSME sector, driving economic growth and innovation across the country.